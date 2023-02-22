The doctor called products that spoil the appearance

Foods that can negatively affect appearance include foods high in simple carbohydrates, sugar, non-natural fats, alcohol, processed foods and sausages. About this “Izvestia” was told by a dietitian “SM-Clinic” Elena Tikhomirova.

Speaking about unexpected products that can spoil the appearance, the doctor named juices. According to her, the reason for this is the high sugar content, both in packaged and freshly squeezed juices. This is especially true for juices with pulp. According to her, 100 g of ordinary juice contains 10 g (two teaspoons) of sugar, and some juices with pulp contain 15 g per 100 g of drink.

“When we drink a small glass of juice, about 300 grams, we get about 45 grams of sugar (9 teaspoons of sugar). This sugar enters the bloodstream very quickly, increases insulin and blood sugar levels, leading to very rapid fat deposition. In addition, excessive consumption of carbohydrates adversely affects the brain, intellectual abilities, and increased “sugar jumps” prematurely age our skin, ”said Tikhomirova.

She also noted that other foods high in carbohydrates fall into this category: sweets, rice, potatoes and other side dishes in large quantities. Excess intake of carbohydrates in the body leads to obesity, overweight and swelling, the doctor emphasized.

Other products that spoil the appearance, she attributed those that contain a lot of non-natural fats: mayonnaise dressings, fatty salads (mimosa, Russian salad, herring under a fur coat), complex protein dishes (chicken under a mayonnaise hat or in a sauce with a high content fats).

Separately, the specialist singled out such dishes as pilaf, meat and potatoes, pasta, spaghetti with various dressings, lasagna, Ossetian pies and other pastries. According to her, they contain a large amount of fats, carbohydrates and salt, which negatively affect the appearance.

Speaking about foods and dishes with a high salt content, the nutritionist noted dried fish, chips and snacks. In addition, according to her, many catering products also contain large amounts of salt.

“Salt inhibits the removal of fluid and provokes swelling of the face, especially if you eat something salty at night. And severe puffiness, in turn, makes the face tired, sore and can visually add several years to the real age, ”Tikhomirova emphasized.

According to her, alcoholic beverages should be included in a separate category in terms of a negative impact on appearance.

“Excessive alcohol consumption leads to chronic puffiness and puffiness under the eyes, the skin on the face becomes reddened, with a fine network of wrinkles, dilated blood vessels,” the doctor said.

This also applies to prepared foods, semi-finished products and sausages, which contain a lot of salt and various food additives. The more the industry has a hand in the production process of a product, the more negatively its use can affect the appearance, the expert stated.

“If you want to look more attractive, try to eat as simple food as possible. For example, instead of a fried cutlet, it is better to eat a piece of meat, and instead of pilaf, a little boiled brown rice, ”summed up the nutritionist.

On February 18, Ekaterina Ladygina, a therapist, a specialist in XFIT fitness testing in Russia, named berries and fruits that can prolong youth. She attributed blueberries, black and red currants, kiwi, cranberries and cherries to them.