The doctor gave recommendations to improve the quality of sleep

The habit of napping at lunch or after work worsens the quality of sleep, so you should give it up. He wrote about it in a column for the publication Daily Mail Max Pemberton on Monday, February 20th. He noted that people who go to bed at different times and spend the same number of hours in bed increase the risk of developing atherosclerosis.

In addition, according to Pemberton, unstable sleep can trigger hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and poor mood.

The doctor advised me to make a schedule before going to bed and stick to this plan. Two hours before going to bed, you need to finish work, do not pick up gadgets, take a bath and read a book.

Pemberton added that it is dangerous to give in to the urge to take a nap after work, as the routine gets off. You should also avoid any foods and drinks that excite the nervous system, such as chocolate, coffee and alcohol.

Functional diagnostics doctor Tatyana Surnenkova said on February 1 that the risk of poor sleep triples in people who spend 31 to 45 minutes with a smartphone before bed.