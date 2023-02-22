The doctor said that Anastasia Zavorotnyuk suffered in the oncology center – DOS

February 22, 2023, 12:18 – BLiTZ – News

For almost 4 years, Anastasia Zavorotnyuk has been fighting the disease.

The actress spent the last six months in a private clinic in the center of Moscow. In February, the artist’s husband Peter Chernyshev took her home. She now faces a long recovery. The actress was diagnosed with glioblastoma, it is considered the most aggressive form of cancer.

Zavorotnyuk is being treated not only by Russian specialists, but also by doctors from Israel. The clinic where Anastasia was staying has a patented method for treating malignant brain tumors. In February, she completed another course of therapy.

About what the actress had to go through, said the doctor Dmitry Shabanov in an interview with the Woman portal.

“With glioblastoma, the chances of survival are very small, unfortunately. It all depends on the treatment, drugs, the course of therapy that is used, ”the doctor says.

He also stressed that a brain tumor destroys the body in a year or two.

“And the fact that Zavorotnyuk has been alive for four years is the merit of doctors in the first place. In her case, the result is good, as the disease can be contained for a long time. Most likely, this is the result of well-chosen chemistry, hormonal therapy, and possibly the operations performed, ”Shabanov emphasized.

