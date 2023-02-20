The doctor spoke about the dangers of overeating pancakes

Pancakes are traditionally served at the festive table on Maslenitsa, but it is worth remembering that excessive consumption of this popular dish is fraught with negative consequences for the body. Elena Kiseleva, general practitioner and endocrinologist at Invitro-Voronezh, warned about this in an interview with Izvestiya on February 20.

“From the point of view of strict adherence to the principles of proper nutrition, the best pancake is an uneaten pancake. But not everyone is ready to refuse such food, ”the specialist pointed out.

According to her, it is recommended to eat no more than 100 g of pancakes at a time: these are 4-5 small pancakes or one large pancake, and preferably only in the morning.

At the same time, overeating with such a heavy dish is especially dangerous for people with diseases of the digestive tract, including chronic gastritis and esophagitis, peptic ulcer of the stomach and duodenum, chronic pancreatitis, cholecystitis. Also, abundant feasts will be harmful for people who have problems with the liver and overweight, with diabetes, with gluten intolerance (in this case, you need to use gluten-free flour).

As the doctor noted, there are certain rules, under which the damage to health can be minimized. For example, before a festive feast, one should not starve, follow diets and fasting days. Food should be normal, preferably fractional.

“In order not to lose control over what you eat and moderate your appetite, inevitably provoked by the aroma of freshly baked pancakes, it is advisable to eat a couple of tablespoons of bran two hours before the feast, preferably with some fermented milk product (kefir, for example), to muffle the feeling of hunger and provide an obstacle to absorption of light carbohydrates and alcohol by fiber, which is contained in bran, ”recommended Kiseleva.

In addition, to further reduce appetite before a feast, you can take a tincture of corn stigmas, chew a few cumin seeds or lemon or orange zest. The vanilla flavor will also help curb your appetite.

Speaking about the best fillings for pancakes, the specialist drew attention to protein options: low-fat cottage cheese, cheese, slightly salted fish. Fatty fish and caviar fillings are too heavy – such a dish increases the risk of exacerbation of chronic diseases of the liver, gallbladder, pancreas.

On February 17, the results of a survey were published, according to which the vast majority of Russians (91%) celebrate Maslenitsa, while for 15% of them this holiday is just a good excuse to eat pancakes. It also turned out that among the most favorite toppings for pancakes among Russians are sour cream (58%), caviar (46%), condensed milk (43%) and jam (34%).

In 2023 Maslenitsa is the days from February 20 to 26.