The doctor spoke about the effect of pressure drops on the body

Strong fluctuations in atmospheric pressure are felt by almost everyone, they can cause headaches, increased blood pressure and decreased breathing. Ivan Romasov, the therapist at INVITRO, told Izvestia about this.

According to the expert, a strong drop in atmospheric pressure is considered to be an increase or decrease in the mercury column by several millimeters per day or several days. At the same time, fluctuations within 1–2 mm occur regularly and are not felt by a person in any way. However, a difference of more than 7 mm is felt by almost everyone.

“The physical effect of fluctuations in atmospheric pressure on the body can be explained as follows: during a decrease in atmospheric pressure, gases in the environment are intensively absorbed, and when atmospheric pressure is increased, they are released,” the doctor explained.

Therefore, gases that enter the bloodstream at low atmospheric pressure begin to “boil” in the blood when it rises. With high blood pressure, such effects lead to blockage of blood vessels.

“A decrease in atmospheric pressure is primarily felt by people with various cardiovascular diseases, such as hypertension, people suffering from chronic heart failure, etc.,” Romasov said.

People with chronic respiratory diseases and migraines are also at risk.

At the same time, increased atmospheric pressure is not so scary, people most often do not notice it. However, the expert noted, it can lead to an exacerbation of diseases such as arterial hypertension, arrhythmia and conduction of the heart.

“The most common symptoms of high blood pressure are a decrease in heart rate, an increase in blood pressure, and a decrease in respiratory rate. There may be a decrease in the acuity of hearing and smell, skin sensitivity disorders and bloating due to compression of intestinal gases, ”the expert said.

He pointed out that with sharp fluctuations in atmospheric pressure, the risk of developing cerebral blood flow disorders, hypertensive crises, heart attacks and falls also increases.

According to Romasov, with an increase in blood pressure, it is recommended to adhere to a rational regime of work and rest, avoid stress and excessive physical activity, and also observe a sleep schedule.

“It is important to drink enough fluids, preferring pure non-carbonated water. Coffee, tea and other tonic drinks are needed only in limited quantities and as stimulants in case of increased weakness and drowsiness,” he added.

In addition, during the day you should not overeat and eat foods rich in potassium, such as cottage cheese, dried apricots and bananas. At the same time, it will be useful to regularly perform physical exercises, they will increase the adaptive properties of the body.

Romasov gave separate recommendations for people with hypertension.

“You need to carefully monitor your blood pressure by changing the frequency and dosage of your medication. With an increase in pressure, take an additional dose, and with a pronounced decrease, divide the usual dose into several doses, ”he said.

The specialist noted that the implementation of the doctor’s recommendations and timely medication will help to feel better during the period of strong fluctuations in atmospheric pressure.

Earlier, on February 16, Andrey Tyazhelnikov, chief freelance specialist in primary health care for the adult population of the capital’s health department, advised hypertensive patients to drink less and give up salty during periods of atmospheric pressure surges. At the same time, hypotensive patients are recommended to have a hearty breakfast.