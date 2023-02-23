The doctor told which women are more likely to become pregnant with two or more children

Factors that increase the likelihood of multiple pregnancy are heredity and the individual predisposition of the woman. Anna Kutasova, an obstetrician-gynecologist and reproductologist at the Remedi Institute of Reproductive Medicine, told Izvestia about this on Thursday, February 23.

As the specialist noted, according to statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO), twins are born in one out of 80 women, and triplets – in one out of 8 thousand. Pregnancy with four or more children is even less common.

“The main cause of multiple pregnancy is a hereditary factor. But multiple pregnancy can occur even if relatives have never experienced this. There is an individual predisposition: if there are two ovulations per cycle or the egg itself has the ability to divide, then the probability of multiple pregnancy is many times higher, ”the gynecologist explained.

In addition, there is a common belief that the in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedure can become the cause of pregnancy with several children. However, according to the legislation of the Russian Federation, it is forbidden to transfer more than two embryos. But even with the transfer of a single embryo, there were cases when it divided in a woman’s body and twins were born, the specialist said.

According to her, pregnancy with twins and triplets is more often accompanied by complications. Anemia, arterial hypertension, the threat of termination of pregnancy in the early stages, placenta previa, prematurity can be observed.

“During childbirth, the likelihood of experiencing premature rupture of the placenta or weak labor activity increases. And among the complications after childbirth – delayed uterine contractility, incomplete placental abruption, postpartum hemorrhage. Early diagnosis can reduce the risk of complications,” the doctor said.

She stressed that during the observation it is important to take into account all factors: the rate of increase in the size of the abdomen, the nature of the discharge, general well-being. It is also desirable to register with an obstetrician-gynecologist as early as possible, undergo an examination and ultrasound twice a month.

