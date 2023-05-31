The dog jumped from the scooty and got hit by the truck, the owner started crying on the highway itself, the video went viral

Agra. A video of love between humans and animals is going viral on social media. In this video, a young man is seen crying hugging his dead dog. Seeing the young man crying out loud, a crowd of people gathered on the spot. In the video, first in the middle of the highway and then sitting on the side, this young man is seen crying with his dog in his lap. In fact, this dog of the young man had died in a road accident. When some of Golu’s acquaintances passed by, he explained to him, after that he left with the dead body of his dog.

taking pet dog on activa

The viral video is said to be in front of Goyal Hospital located on the Agra-Delhi Highway. The youth seen in the video is a resident of Ghat in Etmaddaula police station. On Tuesday evening, he was taking his pet dog on the Activa. Meanwhile, the dog jumped from the Activa and died after coming under a truck passing on the road. When the owner who was taking the dog saw this, he sat in the middle of the highway near its mutilated dead body and started crying loudly.

Kept crying with the mutilated dead body of the dog

When the people passing by saw this, all of a sudden their steps stopped. Everyone started trying to know what was the matter. After getting information, it was found that Golu’s dog has died. For this reason, he is mourning her by sitting on the road. Although many people tried to remove him from the road, but he was not ready to move. After which the police was informed about the incident. After some time, Golu took the mutilated dead body of his pet dog in his lap and sat on the divider on the side of the highway. Again started crying after roaring.