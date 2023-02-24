The dollar exchange rate exceeded 76 rubles on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since April 22

The dollar exchange rate at the currency trading of the Moscow Exchange on Friday, February 24, exceeded 76 rubles for the first time since April 22, 2022. This follows from the data on site trading platform.

As of 13:50 Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate added 1.38%, rising to 76.04 rubles.

Sales of foreign currency went at the rate at a minimum level of 75.90 rubles.

The euro rose by 1.31% to 80.44 rubles.

Earlier, on February 20, Stanislav Bovt, a financial analyst at the CMS group of companies, noted that in late February – early March, the dollar could rise to 76-78 rubles. As he clarified in an interview with Izvestia, the dollar is strengthening against all currencies, including the ruble.

At the end of January, experts interviewed by Izvestia expressed the opinion that by the end of the first quarter, the dollar could trade in the range of 68.2-71.8 rubles, the euro – 75-82 rubles, and the yuan – 10.3-11.2 rubles.

The American television channel CBS in May last year called the ruble the most stable and efficient currency in the world last year.