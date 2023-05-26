The door of the plane opened in the air, there was chaos inside the plane

A passenger opened an emergency door during takeoff on a South Korean airliner, causing air to fill the cabin. However, the aircraft later landed safely. Airline and government officials gave this information. The Ministry of Transport said that some people on board the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 aircraft tried to stop the man from opening the door, but it was still partially open.

194 passengers are present in the plane

According to Asiana Airlines, the plane was traveling from the southeastern city of Daegu to the southern island of Jeju with 194 passengers on board. It is being investigated that for how long the door remained open. A video of the incident was posted on social media in which some passengers’ hair was seen flying due to the wind. The airline said that the police have taken into custody the unidentified person who opened the door. The incident scared some passengers but no one was hurt. However, some passengers were examined in the hospital.