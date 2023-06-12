The doors of the sanctum sanctorum will be studded with gold, the ground floor of Ayodhya Ram temple will be completed by Diwali

Lucknow.The ground floor of Ayodhya’s Ram temple will be ready by Diwali. Sources have said that work on the ground floor is in the final stages.Nripendra Mishra, a member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, reviewed the status of the temple construction on Monday.The date for the consecration of the idol of Ramlala Has not been decided. It is likely to happen after Makar Sankranti. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid its foundation stone on 5 August 2020. He will be present for the ceremony.

161 feet high above the sanctum sanctorum

The 360 ​​X235 sq ft structure will have 160 columns on the ground floor, 132 columns on the first floor and 74 columns on the second floor. There will be five pavilions. The temple will have 46 doors made of teak wood. The doors of the sanctum sanctorum will be studded with gold. About four lakh cubic feet of stone and marble from Rajasthan will be used for the temple structure. The temple will be 161 feet high above the sanctum sanctorum. There will be no use of steel or bricks.

Ramlala will accept donations from foreigners as well, NRIs will be able to send funds for Ram temple as soon as FCRA is approved

Shiva temple and idol of Jatayu will be installed

Apart from this, a Shiva temple on the Kuber mound inside the temple and the idol of Jatayu will attract the devotees. A pilgrim facilitation centre, museum, archives, research centre, auditorium, an animal shed, a place for rituals, an administrative building and rooms for priests are also being built in the complex.

Ayodhya will be connected by four lane connectivity

CM Yogi Adityanath said on Monday in Pratapgarh that at the beginning of next year itself, Ramlala will sit in his grand temple. In this way the wait of hundreds of years will end. In view of this, Pratapgarh will soon be connected to Ayodhya, the city of Prabhu Shriram, with the connectivity of four lanes. Next year in 2025, a grand and divine Kumbh will be organized in Prayagraj. Keeping this in mind, the foundation stone of the four-lane road project is being laid here, which will connect Pratapgarh to Prayagraj.

It will be a milestone for the ruling BJP, which considers the temple movement in the 1990s as the bedrock of its emergence as a national electoral force. Supreme Court verdict in 2019 in favor of temple, ending decades of legal dispute Had given. Temple construction started in August 2020.