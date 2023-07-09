The doors of the world famous Mahakal temple will open at 2:30 pm, the first ride of Sawan will leave tomorrow

Ujjain, 09 July (Hindustan). The doors of the world famous Jyotirlinga Mahakaleshwar temple will open at 2.30 pm today. Usually the doors open at three in the night. This arrangement has been made in view of the ride leaving on the first Monday of the month of Sawan. This information was given by the temple management.

According to the management, according to the tradition of Jyotirlinga, for every Monday in the month of Shravan, the doors of the temple are opened at 2.30 pm on Sundays and at 3.00 pm on the remaining days of the week. After this, Bhasma Aarti of Lord Mahakal is performed. This time the temple administration has kept the Chalayman Bhasma Aarti system intact in the month of Shravan. Entry to the temple will start from 2:30 pm for general visitors as well.

Administrator Sandeep Kumar Soni told that general visitors can have darshan of Lord Mahakal by standing in the queue at night itself. The first ride of Lord Mahakal will start on Monday in the month of Shravan from the Jyotirlinga Mahakal temple. Preparations are being made regarding this. Painters have decorated the Mukharvind of Lord Mahakal on Saturday. The palanquin is being cleaned and prepared for the king’s ride.