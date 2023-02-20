Military-political expert, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Yan Gagin said on February 20 that data on the use of chemical weapons by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Donbas should be accumulated for a future military tribunal.

According to him, the very fact of the use of chemical weapons is unacceptable.

“These materials need to be accumulated for a military tribunal, which will undoubtedly take place on the crimes of Ukraine against the inhabitants of the DPR and LPR,” Gagin quotes TASS.

In addition, he noted that cases of the use of chemical weapons in the Donbass are a reason for applying to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons or the UN. However, according to Gagin, there will be no proper reaction from these organizations, since the UN is “an organization engaged and privatized by the United States long ago.” He expressed confidence that they simply “will not hear or see anything” there.

Earlier, on February 18, the Russian military reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine used ammunition with an unknown poisonous substance near Uledar in the DPR. According to them, it was dropped near the settlements of Urozhaynoye and Velikaya Novoselovka using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

On February 8, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, spoke about the use of chemical weapons by Kiev. In particular, the diplomat drew attention to reports spread by the Ukrainian press about the use of such weapons and pointed out that the competent authorities of the Russian Federation are checking the relevant information.

On February 6, it became known that employees of the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation are investigating the facts of the use of chemical weapons by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of Soledar and Artemovsk.

On the same day, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said that Kyiv was using chemical weapons in the Artyomovsk and Vuglodar directions.

Advisor to the acting head of the DPR, Yan Gagin, in turn, said that chemical weapons were also used in the Soledar direction. He clarified that the relevant data came from the unit commanders. According to this information, chemical warfare agents were dropped by Ukrainian militants from drones. According to him, some Russian soldiers are experiencing nausea, vomiting, severe dizziness.

On January 13, the Russian Embassy in London reported that Ukrainian nationalists were preparing to use chemical weapons against the Russian military. The embassy released footage of a video made by the radicals.

Two red cylinders are visible on them, which are marked “OB”. This abbreviation means “poisonous ammunition”. Ukrainian militants attach such cylinders to strike drones. Vessels with chemical weapons they store in the refrigerator.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

