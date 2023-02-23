The number of ambulance workers who died in the shelling of Petrovsky district of Donetsk by Ukrainian nationalists has increased to four. This was announced on February 23 by the Ministry of Health of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

According to the agency, doctors were involved in the evacuation of the wounded, who had previously come under another shelling.

The fourth victim was a paramedic who was operated on in the hospital after her injuries.

As an Izvestiya correspondent reported earlier on Thursday from the scene, three people were killed as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk.

He clarified that two ambulance officers and a local resident, to whom the doctors arrived, were fatally injured. Another injured paramedic was hospitalized.

Also on Thursday, ten people of the personnel of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were injured due to the shelling of Donetsk by Ukrainian troops.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine fired on Donetsk four times on February 23 from MLRS. At various times, Ukrainian militants launched strikes from the MLRS on the Voroshilovsky, Petrovsky, Budyonnovsky and Proletarsky districts.

Izvestia showed the consequences of the shelling of the city center.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.