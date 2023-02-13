Military builders are preparing to install the final section of the water conduit, which should connect the Don River and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was announced on Monday, February 13, by Izvestia correspondent Sergei Prudnikov.

The total length of the conduit should be almost 200 km. As the journalist clarified, the workers of the Khartsyzsk pipe plant have produced 30 linear kilometers of steel pipes over the past two months. On February 14, it is planned to start welding the pipes into a single thread. The builders intend to weld up to one km per day.

The launch of the pipeline is scheduled for April 1.

Earlier, on February 7, a gas pipeline caught fire in Makeevka in the DPR after an attack by Ukrainian militants. According to Izvestia correspondent Alexander Safiulin, the damaged high-pressure pipe was located next to residential buildings.

The plans to build a water conduit from the Don to the DPR became known in November. Then the acting head of the region, Denis Pushilin, stressed that the decision to provide the republic with water was made jointly with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

