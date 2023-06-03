The dreaded leopard again created terror in Sitamarhi, attacked two farmers working in the field

Sitamarhi. The dreaded leopard has once again created terror in Sitamarhi. On Saturday, a leopard attacked two farmers working in the field in Chavanni area of ​​Bhauv Prasad village. Both the farmers’ lives were saved, but they were seriously injured in this attack. The leopard attacked when both the farmers were working in the maize field. Both the farmers injured by the leopard attack have been hurriedly admitted to Dumra PHC. The team of police and forest department has reached the spot. Range officer SK Soren has confirmed it to be a leopard. The villagers have been asked to take full precautions.

leopard in maize field

Regarding the incident, it is said that the leopard was sitting in a maize field in Bhav Prasad village of Dumra block of the district. Nandkishore Rai was guarding his maize field. As soon as he got down from the scaffolding to return home, Rai was attacked by a leopard which had already ambushed him. The leopard attacked Rai’s arm with its teeth. Rai reached the village in injured condition and informed the people. He is undergoing treatment at Dumra PHC. This incident happened at around eight in the morning.

The forest department team reached after hours of information

Here, after getting information about the presence of leopard in the field, a crowd gathered around the field. The villagers surrounded the leopard. Some people went near the farm looking for the leopard. During this, the leopard came out for a moment and bitten and injured a person named Deepu Rai. By the time people understood something, he then returned to the maize field. The villagers present on the spot informed the police and forest department about this. Information was given to Dumra police station and forest department at eight o’clock in the morning, but no one had reached the village from both the places till afternoon. The officers of the Forest Department were asking the villagers to take some action only after making a video with the picture of the animal. The police also reached the police station when they came to know that a person was injured in the leopard attack and has been admitted to the PHC.

Forest department worker reached with stick

According to local media, after sending the video, a forest department personnel reached the village. There was nothing with them, by which the leopard could be caught. He had only sticks in his hands and he was not even a worker, but a plantation laborer under the Forest Department. This team went on a tour. After some time, another team has come, which is from the camp. Range officer SK Soren told that the leopard is hiding in the maize field. Rescue team is coming from Muzaffarpur. Till then the district team of Forest Department is ready on the spot. Leopard has injured a person who is being treated.