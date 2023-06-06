The dreams shown by the former minister, the promises made to the Forest Department, all remained in ruins, the bridge collapsed even before it was built

Bhagalpur: Shravani Mela was inaugurated on July 14 last year at Namami Gange Ghat in Sultanganj. In the inauguration ceremony, the then road construction minister of Bihar government, Nitin Naveen had said that there is scope to further improve the facilities being provided to Kanwariyas. He assured that before the next Sawan (2023), the Aguwani Ghat Ganga bridge would be made operational. A large number of devotees will come through this bridge as well. With this announcement, not only the local people, but also the people of the neighboring districts got hope. People had started dreaming thinking about an accessible means of transport, but the construction work of the bridge was far from being completed before Sawan, before that the bridge itself collapsed. Without any wind or storm, the bridge itself got immersed in the Ganges while trembling.

more dreams were shown

The then Panchayati Raj Minister Samrat Chaudhary had said at the inauguration ceremony of Shravani Mela last year that a bigger fair than this would not be seen in the world. Devotees from Bangladesh and Nepal also come here. The railway overbridge will be directly connected to the ladder ghat, so that the Kanwariyas do not face any problem in leaving the city area. The then Tourism Minister Narayan Prasad had said that Kanwariyas would also come from the Munger-Mirzachowki road in the next Sawan. The then Industries Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain had also said that next time Kanwariyas would also come from the under-construction Munger-Mirzachowki four-lane road in Sawan, but neither the bridge over the Ganges could be built nor the four-lane work could be completed.

The Forest Department had put a condition in the construction of the bridge, what happened to it?

The work on the construction of the Sultanganj-Aguwani Ganga Setu was stopped due to non-observance of wildlife clearance by the forest department. After this, Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation applied for clearance. Dr. Sudhir Chintalpati, Scientist “E” of the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Government of India, wrote a letter on May 30, 2023 to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Environment and Forest Department on getting the clearance. He wrote that the 72nd meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wild Life was held on April 25, 2023, under the chairmanship of the minister, on the proposal to use 4.22 hectares from the Vikramshila Gangetic Dolphin Sanctuary for the construction of a four-lane bridge over the river Ganges between Sultanganj and Aguwani Ghat. . In this it was decided to recommend permission. But there will also be a condition for this.

These were the conditions of the forest department

The user agency shall not stop, divert or control the flow of water during the construction of the bridge. No debris will be thrown into the river. The construction debris will be disposed outside the sanctuary and at a safe distance. All river bank debris will be examined for fossils before being removed from the river and its floodplain. Any fossil found will be deposited with the Wildlife Warden, Bhagalpur. The river bed will not be disturbed except for the construction of ghats. The work will be executed during the day time from morning to evening, but after the collapse of the Ganges portion of the bridge, today all the debris has been contained in the Ganges. Till now no decision has been taken regarding the removal of debris. The Forest Department team went to the spot after the bridge collapsed, but nothing special was seen.

Some facts related to bridge construction

700 people were engaged in bridge construction

17 billion 10 crore 77 lakh cost project

Work in 4.22 hectare protected area (Dolphin Sanctuary)

Work in non-protected area of ​​160.17 hectares

likely to be affected

09 Mammals

93 bird species

75 species of fish

Had the bridge been built on time, what would have been the benefit

The bridge would improve connectivity between South and North Bihar and leave a long lasting impact on the rural economy

Cultivation of banana, processing of maize, litchi and mango, beekeeping developed

164.8 lakh people of eight districts Madhepura, Saharsa, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Bhagalpur and Banka would get benefits from the bridge.

A large section of the rural community is directly connected to Deoghar (Baba Dham) religiously.

During the Shravani Mela, the rural women could do business of pottery, flowers, incense sticks etc.

Tourists would have developed, it would have been easier to see the dolphins of the river Ganges from the bridge.

The bridge bridged the gap between the laboratory and agricultural land through better communication and extension activities.

With the addition of NH 80 and NH 31, the scope for plantation would have increased.

The load of vehicles on Vikramshila bridge would have reduced

