March 20 - BLiTZ. As The Drive informs, the United States Air Force will reduce the number of F-15E fighters used by soldiers. So, by 2028, the number of the most popular F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft will decrease by 54%. 19fortyfive: expert Holmes called the Pentagon's "joint concept of competition" the best way to confront the West of China March 20, 2023 at 09:26

US Air Force tactical aircraft 119 out of 218 F-15Es are planned to be removed from service by the same time.

It is expected that American pilots will abandon aircraft that are equipped with Pratt & Whitney F100-PW-220E engines, which entered service in 1988. The thrust of such motors reaches 13.2 thousand kilogram-forces.