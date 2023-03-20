News

The Drive: The US Air Force will reduce the fleet of F-15E fighters by almost half by 2028

By Desk Blitz
                        March 20 - BLiTZ.  As The Drive informs, the United States Air Force will reduce the number of F-15E fighters used by soldiers.  So, by 2028, the number of the most popular F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft will decrease by 54%.







US Air Force tactical aircraft 119 out of 218 F-15Es are planned to be removed from service by the same time.

It is expected that American pilots will abandon aircraft that are equipped with Pratt & Whitney F100-PW-220E engines, which entered service in 1988. The thrust of such motors reaches 13.2 thousand kilogram-forces.

