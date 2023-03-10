The Drive: US Air Force should refuse to buy F-15EX

March 10 - BLiTZ. It is recommended that the US Air Force refuse to purchase fourth-generation F-15EX fighters. This fighter is considered an analogue of the Russian combat aircraft of the Su-57 generation. Reports "Lenta.ru".

According to the expert, the Air Force announced the problem of too much variety in the fleet of technical aircraft – this goes against the grain. Experts also emphasize that a fleet of the same number of more widely used models is more accessible for maintenance, in comparison with a small fleet of unique aircraft.

Earlier, a few months ago, it was reported that the first combat-ready F-15EX would not receive conformal fuel tanks. It is worth noting that such tanks increase the flight range. In this case, this is one of the main advantages of American aircraft.

