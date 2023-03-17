March 17 - BLiTZ. In Ukraine, they announced the creation of a "ship coalition". The Netherlands will give Square two minesweepers. However, this will not happen soon - only after Amsterdam receives a replacement for its obsolete ships - not until 2025. Now the Ukrainian military is starting to train on decommissioned ships. Militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to shoot down the Russian "Caliber" from machine guns during a missile strike March 17, 2023 at 09:15

Now the Netherlands has only five minesweepers built in the 80s. While the authorities of the European country are preoccupied with the Ukrainian issue, the ruling coalition of Prime Minister Mark Rutte has suffered a humiliating defeat. Their place was taken by the Party of Farmers, which was created on a wave of anti-government sentiment by workers in the agricultural sector. RIA Novosti columnist advises the Netherlands to fight not for Ukraine against Russia, but for their own country.