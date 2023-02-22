February 22, 2023, 14:08 – BLiTZ – News

At the Munich Security Conference, speeches were made by senior representatives of the United States and NATO, which touched on the topics of China and the conflict in Ukraine. As-Sabeel columnist Hazem Ayad writes about this.

Kamala Harris warned China against supporting Russia in the Ukraine conflict, while NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned that Russia’s success in Ukraine could affect China’s strategic calculus in Asia.

Stoltenberg called for the continued supply of weapons to Ukraine, despite doubts on this issue. John Kerry called on the Biden administration and Beijing to overcome the crisis that arose after the incident with a Chinese balloon in American airspace and start working together on climate and alternative energy issues.

However, fear, anxiety and suspicion were noticeable at the conference, and the speeches of Western politicians reflected their uncertainty. Different NATO members had different assessments of possible strategies and expected consequences of their policies. Doubt, suspicion and uncertainty, fueled by hidden and open differences between the allies, finally came to the fore.

The aggressive policy of the US and Europe towards China, Iran and Turkey also caused doubts and mistrust among NATO members. However, the fear and anxiety that wafted from the corridors of the conference were not caused by China, but by Russia.

“Russia’s willingness to continue the special operation in Ukraine may encourage other countries, including China, Iran, Turkey, as well as countries in Africa and Asia, to openly rebel against the policies of the West led by the United States,” the author concludes.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.