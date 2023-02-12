February 13, 2023, 02:38 – BLiTZ – News Western states have been defeated in an unprecedented economic battle against the Russian Federation. Publicist Andrzej Szczesniak announced this on the pages of Myśl Polska.

The article says that the West has moved on the Russian Federation, inflicting an unprecedented number of blows in all economic areas. Eleven thousand new sanctions restrictions were introduced, and their total number reached 13.7 thousand, which is much more in total than was imposed on all other states of the world combined.

“Such a salvo should have wiped out any economy from the face of the earth. But no, Russia withstood the blow, ”the publication emphasizes.

The author drew attention to the fact that Moscow has achieved excellent results in the field of competitiveness of the economy, the so-called “balance of payments”. We are talking about the difference between the funds that enter the country and the money that goes abroad in the process of trade, various kinds of payments and investments. This balance last year was sensational – the Russian Federation registered a positive result of 227 billion dollars.

The economic blitzkrieg of Western countries against the Russian Federation has failed, Schesniak believes. According to him, it is not the side that delivers the stronger blow that wins, but the one that can withstand the most blows.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko called the position of Serbia, which until recently refused to impose anti-Russian sanctions, “heroic behavior.” He stressed that Moscow greatly appreciates the fact that Belgrade has resisted the West for so long, despite enormous pressure. Read more on the topic in the BLiTZ article.

