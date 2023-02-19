The economist spoke about the right of the bank to raise the rate on the loan

Russian banks in some cases can change the loan rate unilaterally. On Sunday, February 19, he told the agency “Prime” Deputy Head of the Department of Economic Policy and Economic Measurements of the State University of Management Artem Savostitsky.

According to Savostitsky, without the consent of the client, the bank can raise the rate only in case of a serious violation on the part of the borrower.

“For example, in case of misuse of the loan or frequent delays in payments. Or when renting a mortgage apartment without the consent of a credit institution,” he said.

The economist added that this possibility and other conditions must be agreed in advance with the client and specified in the contract.

Also, the rate can be increased if the client has not made the insurance prescribed under the contract or has ceased to be a payroll client of the bank.

In addition, the expert spoke about floating rates, the amount of which is tied to money market indicators.

Earlier, on February 4, mortgage experts from the federal company Etazhi told Izvestiya that in large Russian cities the average size of a mortgage loan increased by 11.5% compared to January last year. So, if in January 2022 the amount of loans was at the level of 3.16 million rubles, then in 2023 it increased to 3.53 million rubles.

On January 9, the head of the National Rating Agency, Alina Rozentsvet, told Izvestia that there were signs of a bubble in the mortgage lending market. This is due to the extension of the preferential mortgage program and a simultaneous decrease in housing prices.