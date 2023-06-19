The education department has again decided the eligibility for the appointment of teachers in Bihar, women of general category will get exemption

Bihar Teacher Recruitment: General category women who have secured 55 percent marks in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) can also apply for teacher appointment test. For the appointment of 79943 school teachers in primary schools, the education department has once again fixed the qualification.

Education Department issued the order

The Education Department has issued an order, which states that only those candidates of general category will be considered eligible for the post of school teacher, who have secured minimum 60% marks in BETET 2017 or CTET and those belonging to backward class, extremely backward class and general category. Female candidates have secured 55 percent marks. Similarly, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Disabled category should have secured minimum 50% marks in the eligibility test.

Exemption will be given to women belonging to general category.

In fact, in the year 2019-20, the prescribed provision has been reiterated regarding the employment of Panchayat Elementary Teacher and City Elementary Teacher. Director of Primary Education Pankaj Kumar has clarified this situation by issuing an order on Monday in this context. With this, such women candidates of general category will also get an opportunity to apply for teacher appointment, who have got less than 60 percent marks in CTET but 55 percent or more marks prescribed for general category.

40 thousand teacher candidates will be benefited

Dipankar Gaurav, state president of the Bihar Elementary Youth Teachers Association and Meeku Pal told that for a long time there was a demand for relaxation in numbers for the reserved classes. A total of more than 40 thousand teacher candidates will be benefited by reducing the marks of CTET for reserved categories.

Business study will be letter in place of commerce

Here, BPSC has made slight amendments in the advertisement issued for the appointment of teachers. Now in place of commerce included in Part-1 subject paper of higher secondary schools, there will be business study paper. Also, instead of Urdu or Bangla with 50 per cent marks in Intermediate as mentioned in the advertisement for appointment as primary school teacher in Urdu and Bangla, BPSC said in the corrigendum issued on Monday that 50 marks should be Urdu or Bangla. .

