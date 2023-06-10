The effect of cyclonic storm Biparjoy is visible in the coastal areas, it is expected to intensify further in the next 24 hours

New Delhi, 10 June (Hindustan Times). On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning that cyclonic storm Biparjoy is expected to intensify further in the next 24 hours. The IMD said on Saturday that the very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy would move north-northeastwards with further intensification during the next 24 hours.

According to the IMD, the cyclonic storm Biparjoy lay in the Arabian Sea near 16.8 degree north latitude and 67.4 degree east longitude, about 700 km west-northwest of Goa, 620 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 590 km west of Porbandar and Centered at 900 km south of Karachi. Biparjoy is very likely to intensify further during the next 24 hours.

The effect of the storm is visible on the Tithal coast of Valsad. Here, high waves have started appearing in the sea. In view of this, no one has been advised to visit this holy coast till June 14 and fishermen have been advised not to go there for the next five days. The local administration has also made preparations to evacuate the villages situated on the sea coasts and alternative arrangements have been made for the villagers.