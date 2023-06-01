The effect of the instructions of the Bihar government is not visible on the officers, the speed of resolution of the cases of rejection is still slow

Krishna Kumar, Patna. In Bihar, despite the constant monitoring and instructions of the government, the speed of resolution of dismissed cases is slow. According to the figures of May 31 of the Department of Revenue and Land Reforms, about 10 thousand 233 cases have been found pending in Mushari zone of Muzaffarpur. In this about 4048 cases have been objected and these are pending for more than 60 days. On the other hand, about 10 thousand 55 cases are pending in Dumra zone of Sitamarhi. Out of this, objections were raised in about 3301 cases and these are pending for more than 60 days. At the same time, the maximum number of 44 thousand 74 cases of rejections filed in the state have been canceled in Dumra zone only.

Pending cases in Patna district

According to the sources, the condition of Patna Sadar circle of Patna district is such that till May 31, about 8351 cases of rejection were pending here. Out of this, about 3258 cases are pending for more than 60 days due to raising objections. About 34 thousand 245 cases of rejection of filing have been canceled in this zone. At the same time, on May 31, about 7,906 cases were pending in Phulwarisharif zone of Patna district. Out of this, about 3179 cases are pending for more than 60 days due to raising objections. The lowest number of 37 pending cases of dismissal in the state are in Chakki zone of Buxar. The lowest number of canceled 737 cases are in Gurua zone of Gaya.

One crore cases came till 31st May

Till May 31, a total of one crore six lakh 71 thousand 448 cases were filed for rejection. Out of this, the filing was rejected in 58 lakh 45 thousand 269 cases. Seven lakh 73 thousand 749 cases are pending. 40 lakh 52 thousand 430 cases were rejected.

Operation Dakhal Dehani: Evicted leaflet holders will get interference on the land in Patna district, DM gave instructions

provision of action

According to departmental sources, action is taken against the concerned on being found guilty of unnecessarily hanging the cases of dismissal. Continuous efforts are being made to ensure its transparency. Every month, different rankings of rejected cases are released at different levels. Those who perform better in this are rewarded. At the same time, the officers performing poorly are warned by asking the reason for the same. Strict monitoring is being done continuously at the departmental level.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5QGhCWSLAJU)