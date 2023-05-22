The electricity company does not solve the problem in time, then the consumer will have to pay compensation, the new law came into force from today

Lucknow: Electricity consumers in Uttar Pradesh can now legally claim compensation for default in delivery of services by the UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). That is, if the electricity consumer’s problem is not resolved within the time limit, the electricity company will have to pay compensation to him. The amount of compensation has been fixed separately on the basis of different services. The process from claim to payment of compensation will be completely online. Will pay the electricity company after deducting the amount of the consumer’s bill. Now a letter has been written to the MD of Purvanchal, Madhyanchal, Dakshinchal, Paschimanchal and Kesco Kanpur.

Can claim compensation on toll-free number 1912

A UPERC official said, “UPPCL chairman M Devaraj has informed UPERC that the corporation has implemented the compensation law through an online software across the state.” In this regard, according to the order issued by UPPCL Chairman M Devaraj, in case the complaint is not resolved within the prescribed time limit, along with the complaint of lapse in consumer service, register your compensation claim on the corporation’s 1912 toll-free number. Can. The compensation number will be generated separately online to the concerned consumer making the claim for compensation. The claim will also be made online.

Compensation will be received within 60 days from the date of complaint

The UPPCL chief said in his order, compensation will be provided to all eligible complainants within a maximum period of 60 days from the date of filing the complaint. The Performance Regulations of the Standard were notified by UPERC in December 2019, fixing the maximum time for delivery of services. It also provided for imposition of penalty on discoms in case of default. The amount of compensation claimed by the consumers will vary for different service lapses. UP State Electricity Consumers’ Council President Awadhesh Kumar Verma welcomed the move saying that the implementation of the law would help consumers get better and time-bound services. Will help to do. Verma said, “We have been demanding the discoms to implement the Compensation Act for a long time.”

Compensation will be given if these problems are not resolved

Compensation will be given if the problem related to increase or decrease in load is not resolved in time due to break down, cable fault, power failure due to burning of transformer, mistake in bill, new connection not received in time. The amount of compensation will be close to 30 per cent of the fixed charge. Means if someone has taken a connection of one kilowatt. If he pays a fixed charge of Rs 100 per kWh in a month, then he will get maximum compensation of Rs 360 in a year.