The Embassy of the Russian Federation confirmed the ban on the entry of Russian ships into the ports of Bangladesh

The Russian Embassy in Bangladesh confirmed the information about the ban on the entry of 69 ships from the Russian Federation to the ports of the country. It was announced on February 15 TASS at the Russian diplomatic mission.

“In January 2023, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry submitted to the competent departments of the country a list of 69 Russian ships that are prohibited from entering national seaports in accordance with unilateral US sanctions,” the embassy said.

However, the diplomatic mission emphasized that this step does not mean the cessation of imports from Russia, since only specific vessels were subject to restrictions. It will also not affect the supply of Russian wheat to Bangladesh. The embassy noted that from July 2022 to January 2023, 920 thousand tons of grain were shipped in the country.

The EU’s fifth round of anti-Russian sanctions, dated April 8, 2022, included a ban on entry into EU ports for ships registered under the Russian flag after April 16, stating that derogations would be allowed for agricultural and food products, humanitarian aid and energy carriers.

On April 21, US President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian-linked ships from entering US ports. No ship under the Russian flag, owned or used in the interests of the Russian Federation, will receive permission to moor in American ports or access to the coast of the country.

In response to this, on April 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to determine a mechanism for insuring risks in maritime transportation under sanctions. By June 1, 2022, the government and the Bank of Russia (CB) had to submit proposals on determining the mechanisms for insuring risks in maritime transportation under the sanctions of agricultural products, raw materials and food, mineral fertilizers, including in the Black Sea.

Western states have stepped up sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation against the backdrop of a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision to start it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.

