The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Netherlands will stop receiving visitors from February 20

The Russian Embassy in the Netherlands will no longer receive visitors from February 20. This was announced on Sunday, February 19, in the diplomatic mission.

This decision was made in connection with the reduction of the staff of the Russian Embassy in The Hague.

“Starting from February 20, 2023, there will be no reception of visitors according to previously issued records (except for the issuance of passports),” the Russian embassy’s Twitter page says.

Reception without an appointment for pension issues and registration of a certificate of entry (SNV) to Russia is also temporarily suspended. It is noted that the further reception of citizens by the consular department will be announced later.

We regret the temporary inconvenience caused by the unfriendly actions of the Dutch authorities.

A day earlier, the Dutch Foreign Ministry announced that some Russian diplomats should leave the country within two weeks, as it was decided to limit the number of employees from the Russian Federation working there. As emphasized in the ministry, negotiations with Russia on the conditions for sending diplomats to diplomatic posts have not yet been successful.

In addition, the Netherlands decided to temporarily close the Consulate General in St. Petersburg from February 20 due to a lack of staff. The Russian trade representation in Amsterdam will also be closed.

In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry promised to respond to these decisions of the Netherlands.

On February 16, Dutch Ambassador Hilles Arno Beschoor Pluh was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. The ministry told him that the Dutch policy of preventing the Russian Embassy from performing its direct functions was unacceptable.