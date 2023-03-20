Western countries that sponsor the Kyiv regime will be held accountable for war crimes after the completion of the Russian special operation (SVO) in Ukraine. This was announced on Monday, March 20, at the Russian Embassy in London in connection with an international conference held in Britain on providing additional assistance to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the investigation of war crimes in Ukraine.

Diplomats noted that if the UK is really interested in ending the bloodshed in Ukraine, it should start by refusing illegal arms supplies to Ukraine.

“The policy of “cancelling” alternative opinions will not be able to free the sponsors of the Kiev regime from responsibility for complicity in its war crimes, which will inevitably come after the implementation of all the goals of the NWO,” the Russian diplomatic mission emphasizes in the message.

The embassy called on the British authorities to stop replicating baseless accusations against Russia, and also recalled that the conference is being held on the 20th anniversary of the US illegal invasion of Iraq with the active participation of the UK. The diplomats stressed that none of the Western leaders involved in the decision to attack Iraq has ever been held accountable for this and has not been brought to justice.

Earlier, on March 17, the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said that Russia, as the front line advances during the special operation, receives more and more new facts of Kyiv’s war crimes.

In particular, numerous testimonies of civilians were recorded, confirming that the armed formations of Ukraine prevented the evacuation of civilians from the combat zones. People were used as human shields. During the retreat, the Ukrainian army purposefully destroyed civilian infrastructure facilities and residential buildings that had survived during the fighting.

Nebenzya also noted that Kyiv is committing terrorist attacks and provocations at Donbass life support facilities in order to provoke a humanitarian catastrophe in the region. It is specified that we are talking about strikes on water supply and energy infrastructure.

In addition, mass facts of torture and execution of prisoners in Ukraine were recorded, and civilians in the territories controlled by Kyiv “are subjected to political persecution and repression for ideological reasons by the special services.”

On the same day, Alexander Bastrykin, chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, said that Ukraine includes mercenaries in its armed formations (AFU) who commit serious crimes and “spit on international law.” According to him, among such militants are thousands of citizens of foreign countries.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.