The entrance to the basement of the Kursk railway station was opened after investigative measures

Entrance to the basement of the Kursk railway station in Moscow is carried out as usual. This was announced by the press service of the Moscow Railway (MZhD) on Friday, February 17.

Investigative activities in the basement of the Kursk railway station were completed at 13:10 Moscow time, the city news agency reports.Moscow“.

“The passage through the tunnel to the platforms of electric trains of the Kursk direction of the Moscow Railways and the second route of the Moscow Central Diameters (MTsD-2) is open,” the message says.

Earlier that day, a man with mines and an explosive device was detained at the Kursk railway station. Explosives experts determined that they were two combat hand grenades and four fuses. NSN.

The entrance to the station was cordoned off, and emergency services worked on the territory.

In October last year, an armed man was detained in St. Petersburg near the Armenian Church on Nevsky Prospekt. He had an arsenal of weapons with him. During his arrest, he was found to be under the influence of alcohol. According to some reports, the man is registered in a psycho-neurological dispensary.