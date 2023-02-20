The environmentalist estimated the rate of melting of the “Doomsday glacier”

The rise in the level of the World Ocean under existing conditions will be gradual, countries can take measures to minimize the negative consequences. Vladimir Pinaev, Associate Professor of the Department of Environmental Safety and Product Quality Management of the RUDN Institute of Ecology, pointed out this in an interview with Izvestia on Monday, February 20.

A study published last week in the scientific journal Nature found that West Antarctica’s Thwaites Glacier, also known as the Doomsday Glacier, is rapidly melting due to rising water temperatures. At the same time, according to the forecast of some scientists, as a result of the melting of the glacier, the level of the World Ocean may rise by 3 m.

“The melting of glaciers is not a one-time process; melting occurs gradually. Therefore, a one-time rise in the level of the World Ocean by 3 m will not occur. The Thwaites Glacier is not the only glacier on Earth. Planet Earth is a very complex system. We should not forget about the classical water cycle in nature,” Pinaev said.

According to him, if desired, countries can take measures that will help minimize the consequences of rising sea levels and protect people living in coastal areas.​

“Some scientists predict a gradual rise of three, and in some scenarios even five meters, not in the 21st, but only in the 22nd century, that is, there is time for preparation. It is also important to understand that these are forecasts and should not be treated as horror stories, but as a call to action,” the ecologist stressed.

He also suggested that in the near future the issue of the rise in the level of the World Ocean will remain on the agenda and research on this phenomenon will be more extensive.​

On February 16, the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) stated that humanity does not eliminate the causes of climate change, only fighting its consequences. Those countries that, in accordance with the Paris Agreements, contribute to curbing the rise in global average temperatures, do not recognize the need for more ambitious changes. Experts called this phenomenon a loop of death.