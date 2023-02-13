Deliveries of tanks to Kyiv will be slow, and their number will be insufficient. This was stated in an interview with Izvestia by a member of the European Parliament (EP) from Croatia, Ivan Sincic.

“Some tanks will arrive in Ukraine very quickly, but not the ones that Kyiv expects. Transporting more modern tanks like the Leopard 2, even in small numbers, will take time. Deliveries will be slow and insufficient. But technologically obsolete tanks, the so-called military waste, will soon flood Ukraine. We are talking about Leopard 1. These old tanks will practically be donated,” said the MEP.

According to him, American tanks will be able to arrive in about a year, “which really means never.”

“After all, by this moment, most likely important stages <конфликта> will be behind. In any case, there will be huge problems with spare parts and maintenance. What can a few hundred tanks and armored vehicles change in a country that has already lost thousands of them?” Ivan Sincic notes.

At the same time, in his opinion, many countries are aware of the senselessness of supplying fighters to Kyiv.

“Russia has the best air defense systems in the world. The EU and NATO know that fighter jets will be useless,” the MEP notes.

Read more in an exclusive interview with Izvestia:

"Any further help, including tanks, will make little difference"

