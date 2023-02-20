The European Commission considers Hersh’s investigation into the sabotage on Nord Stream a speculation

The European Commission (EC) called the investigation of the journalist and human rights activist Seymour Hersh about the involvement of the United States in undermining the Nord Streams a speculation.

“We do not comment on speculation regarding the perpetrators of the act of sabotage against the Nord Stream gas pipelines,” she said. TASS EC press officer Andrea Masini.

At the same time, Mazin recalled the existence of an official investigation into the incidents, writes Pravda.Ru.

The day before, the coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council (NSC) of the White House, John Kirby, said that the United States was not involved in sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. Kirby also noted that in the article, which was published by American journalist Seymour Hersh, “there is not a grain of truth.”

On February 18, it was reported that Russia would call on the UN Security Council to create a commission to investigate the emergency at Nord Stream, recalls RT. The project assumes that such a commission will include independent international lawyers. It is noted that the purpose of the Russian resolution is to identify the perpetrators, sponsors, organizers and accomplices of the explosions at Nord Stream.

On February 15, the United States denied accusations of blowing up the gas pipeline. Thus, State Department spokesman Ned Price called Hersh’s material pure disinformation. He pointed out that Washington leaves the investigation to the states in whose jurisdiction the incident occurred.

Russia, in turn, requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on February 22 in connection with new information regarding the undermining of gas pipelines.

Earlier in February, Hersh published an article in which he convicted the United States of sabotage at Nord Stream. As specified in the material, Washington secretly prepared for the operation for nine months, notes life.ru. The human rights activist suggested that the US Navy used submarines to plant bombs.

The journalist also came to the conclusion that the explosions at Nord Stream were carried out under the cover of NATO exercises Baltops, the website reports. kp.ru. The accident itself was staged by representatives of the United States. They were helped and supported by the citizens of Norway, the TV channel notes. “360”.

Meanwhile, the journalist refused to attend the meeting of the UN Security Council dedicated to the state of emergency, initiated by Russia, writes NSN.

Leaks at Nord Stream were discovered on 26 September. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency.