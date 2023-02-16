the European Parliament adopted resolution with a call to supply Kyiv with fighters and missile systems. The document was published on the body’s website on February 15.

The resolution calls on EU member states to provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons. The document was supported by 444 parliamentarians, 26 voted against.

“[Европарламент] calls for serious consideration of the supply of Western fighters, helicopters and missile systems to Ukraine, as well as a significant increase in the supply of ammunition,” the document says.

Also, the European Parliament called for making sanctions against the Russian Federation more effective and blocking attempts to bypass them.

A day earlier, the 10th meeting of the contact group on the armament of Kiev in the Ramstein format was held in Brussels, where the issues of supplying Western fighters and tanks were discussed, as well as the provision of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with ammunition. During the meeting, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, noted that NATO countries should provide Ukraine not only with new types of weapons, but also with integrated military assistance.

On February 1, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed confidence that statements about the supply of fighter jets to Kyiv would only increase the “irrepressible appetite of the Zelensky regime” and lead to an escalation of the conflict.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

