The European Union hopes for the stabilization of relations in the Middle East after the agreement between Tehran and Riyadh

March 11 - BLiTZ. The European Union praised the stabilization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The European External Action Service welcomed the joyful event and expressed the hope that relations between the countries will improve in the entire Middle East.

The European Union aims to achieve a balance in the entire region and end conflicts.

RT: The European Commission will allocate €2 million to "support" administrative resources in Bosnia and Herzegovina March 11, 2023 at 19:00

Recall, on March 10, it became known that Tehran and Riyadh signed a bilateral agreement on the restoration of diplomatic relations. Now embassies of the opposite side will open in the cities. The agreement was signed with the participation of China.