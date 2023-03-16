The European Union is preparing a legal framework against the families of sanctioned Russian businessmen

March 16 - BLiTZ. The European Union is going to develop a clearer legal framework for imposing measures on family members of entrepreneurs from the Russian Federation who are under sanctions. Bloomberg writes about it.

The EU intends to provide a clearer legal framework to target the family members of Russian billionaires under sanctions.

A source from the news agency added that a draft law would soon be submitted for consideration. It will reflect the legal framework that will allow the imposition of sanctions against relatives of businessmen.