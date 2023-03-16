The European Union is preparing a legal framework against the families of sanctioned Russian businessmen

March 16 - BLiTZ. The European Union is going to develop a clearer legal framework for imposing measures on family members of entrepreneurs from the Russian Federation who are under sanctions. Bloomberg writes about it.
The EU intends to provide a clearer legal framework to target the family members of Russian billionaires under sanctions.
The Sun: US may use "Trump plan" in retaliation for MQ-9 March 16, 2023 at 12:05
A source from the news agency added that a draft law would soon be submitted for consideration. It will reflect the legal framework that will allow the imposition of sanctions against relatives of businessmen.
For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.