February 26, 2023, 14:08 – BLiTZ – News The former head of Roscosmos and a volunteer of the SVO Dmitry Rogozin spoke about his new book. We are talking about the glossary “War and peace in terms and definitions.” Rogozin spoke about the new work in his Telegram channel.

According to the politician, his idea when creating the book was to work out an up-to-date dictionary of military terminology, taking into account the experience and events of a special military operation. He clarified that the publication of the book is handled by the “authoritative publication” AST, but it will be released in a limited edition, due to the fact that the glossary format is not in demand by the largest audience.

Rogozin advised to buy his book, due to the presence of useful and unique information in it, which allows you to correctly understand the events of our time.

“I myself will take some of it to give to our units at the front. Let the Donetsk and Lugansk command platoons, commanders, battalion commanders study and prepare to become great commanders in the Russian Army. First of all, they deserve to become them, “although they did not graduate from the academies,” the politician added.

Earlier it became known that Dmitry Rogozin called the Russians the most divided and oppressed nation in the world. According to the politician, this state of affairs was established after the collapse of the Soviet Union. He called for ensuring that all Russians who remained outside Russia after the events of 1991 could obtain Russian passports. Read the BLiTZ article for details.