The ex-husband of Salibekova Tigran started a fight with a participant in the show “Dom-2” Berezova

February 21, 2023, 00:44 – BLiTZ – News

The popular television show “Dom-2” even years later manages to entertain and horrify the audience with the antics of its own participants. This information follows from the publication of IA SM-News.

Virtually every participant in a TV show is a pseudo-star with a personal microblog on social networks, as well as a not very large set of fans.

One of these “stars” “Dom-2” Tigran allowed himself unworthy behavior of a man. It is specified that before that he was married to the ex-participant of the show, Yulia Salibekova. Everything started great, wedding, kids, big seven. However, the girl’s patience snapped due to the large number of Tigran’s betrayals, after which the couple broke up.

The man almost immediately returned to the show, where he was in a short relationship with each new participant.

Yana Berezova, a new participant in the TV show, expressed outrage at Tigran’s behavior. She honestly declared to her face that his actions were not masculine, a verbal skirmish ensued. Yana stabbed Tigran, he began to beat back.

