The ex-player of FC Akhmat told what he talked about with Kadyrov and his gold machine gun

February 23, 2023, 14:14 – BLiTZ – News

Ex-player of FC Akhmat Hector Bracamonte, in an interview with Sports.ru journalists, spoke about the period of playing for the Grozny club. According to the athlete, the most legendary story that he remembered for the rest of his life was a meeting with Ramzan Kadyrov, during which the football player took aim at the Chechen leader with a loaded machine gun.

Bracamonte told reporters that during his trip to the city of Grozny, he was invited to visit Ramzan Kadyrov, where he had a great time. Then the guest was offered to drive a car.

“Kadyrov got behind the wheel, I was next to him, and there was another person in the back seat. They offered me to look at the golden machine gun and gave it to me,” recalls the football player.

According to him, he could not even imagine that the machine gun was real. At that moment, he was sure that the weapon was a toy, a souvenir, and pointed the muzzle at Kadyrov.

“And then they told me: “Stop, stop, point in the other direction.” After that, I realized that the weapon was real and was shocked, ”admitted Hector Bracamonte.

He said that at that moment Kadyrov laughed, took out a clip right on the move and showed that it contained real bullets. “I asked why they laugh? I almost killed him! Who would pay me a salary then? ”, The athlete recalled and added that, despite the fact that everyone was laughing, he was really scared.

Soviet leader Joseph Stalin expelled residents of Chechnya and Ingushetia en masse because of accusations of collaborating with the Nazis. The head of the republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, recalled this on the day of the anniversary of the event. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.