The exchange rate of the ruble against the dollar on the Moscow Exchange fell to a minimum since April 2022

The exchange rate of the Russian ruble fell to the lowest values ​​against the leading world currencies since April 2022. This is evidenced by the data of the morning trading of the Moscow Exchange on Tuesday, February 14, published on website sites.

As of 7:54 Moscow time, 73.82 rubles were given for the American dollar, 79.34 rubles were offered for the euro, and the Chinese yuan was trading at 10.815 rubles.

The positions of the ruble against the dollar strengthened by 0.005% compared to the close of trading a day earlier, while the rate of the other two currencies showed an increase of 0.28% and 0.016%, notes “Gazeta.Ru”.

As of 13:00 Moscow time, the US dollar was trading at 73.98 rubles.

A day earlier, the exchange rate of the European currency rose above 79 rubles during trading at the Moscow Exchange. for the first time since April 2022. The dollar rose to 73.82 rubles.

Also on Monday, Alfa Capital analysts noted that the reason that influenced the weakening of the ruble was the abolition of the mandatory volume of foreign currency sales for some Russian exporters from February 6.

As reported on January 28, according to the Izvestia consensus forecast, by the end of the first quarter, the dollar will trade in the range of 68.2-71.8 rubles, the euro – 75-82 rubles, and the yuan – 10.3-11.2 rubles.

