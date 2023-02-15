The expert assessed the plans to accuse the Russian Federation of radiation contamination of Ukraine

The possible accusation of Russia in the alleged radiation contamination of the territories of Ukraine near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant fits into the strategy of the struggle of the Western countries with Russia – our country is being denigrated by all possible means, former UN Deputy Secretary General Sergei Ordzhonikidze told Izvestia.

“The big campaign to accuse Russia of various crimes continues. Including accusations of alleged contamination of territories. But such things cannot happen unnoticed. When the radiation background rises, it occurs over a large area. When there was an explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, it affected the whole of Europe. And if the radiation background had risen now, then the neighboring countries would have made noise and blamed Russia for a long time. These are some minor provocations. It seems that they are sitting and thinking what else to come up with for tomorrow, what a tall tale,” he said.

On February 14, the Interdepartmental Coordinating Headquarters for Humanitarian Response of the Russian Defense Ministry stated that representatives of Ukraine, with the support of the United States and a number of European countries, are preparing a large-scale information provocation. They plan to provide the world community with some “strong evidence” that allegedly as a result of the actions of Russian military personnel at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and in the exclusion zone in February-April 2022, “radioactive contamination of large areas of Ukraine” occurred.

The provocation is going to be held on the eve of the XI special session of the UN General Assembly, which is scheduled for February 22 this year. Thus, they want to get support from neutral countries in the UN for the next anti-Russian initiatives, the Interdepartmental Headquarters reported.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

<

Background provocation: they want to accuse Russia of contaminating territories near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant

