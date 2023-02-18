The expert called a way to profitably go on maternity leave

On February 18, Yulia Sanina, director of personnel and organizational development for the Rabota.ru service, told Izvestia when to go on maternity leave, what payments are due and how to get them.

According to the expert, maternity leave consists of two parts: maternity leave and parental leave.

“First, accordingly, the woman goes on maternity leave. Standard such leave lasts 140 days: 70 days before childbirth and 70 days after childbirth. Its duration may vary – for example, with multiple pregnancy, the number of days of rest required will be greater. A woman can go on vacation earlier if there are unused days of annual paid leave. The start date of the sick leave is determined by the doctor, and the employee herself chooses the start date of the decree, ”said Sanina.

If a woman has no health and well-being problems, her maternity leave may begin later than the date on the sick leave, the specialist noted.

“Many expectant mothers work almost until the very birth and receive a salary during this period. The allowance will be accrued to her in the first days of the start of the vacation. But you cannot work while on maternity leave. A woman cannot receive benefits and salaries at the same time. Even on a part-time basis,” she added.

Sanina said that the expectant mother was entitled to several payments. The first is maternity benefit, which is paid as a one-time payment for the entire vacation period (140 days) and is calculated on the basis of 100% of the average earnings for the last two years.

“After 70 days after the birth, parental leave begins. It will last until the child reaches the age of three, but the allowance will be paid only up to 1.5 years. To receive this payment, you need to provide the employer with a corresponding application, a copy of the child’s birth certificate, as well as a certificate from the place of work of the second parent stating that he was not paid child care allowance, ”she said.

Also, a woman has the right to receive a lump sum payment for the birth of a child. To do this, it is necessary to provide the employer with an application for the assignment of benefits, the original certificate from the registry office on the birth of the child, a certificate from the other parent’s place of work stating that he did not receive such benefits, the expert emphasized.

“Until January 1, 2023, the expectant mother could also count on payment for early registration in the antenatal clinic. However, since the beginning of this year, the so-called universal allowance has appeared, which includes this payment too. It will amount to 50%, 75% or 100% of the living wage, and it can be used by pregnant women and families with children with low average income. That is, if all the conditions and requirements are met, you can receive it from the moment of registration in the antenatal clinic and until the child reaches 17 years old, ”added Sanina.

According to her, parental leave lasts until the child reaches the age of three. However, if necessary, the parent can leave the decree earlier. The employer is obliged to keep for him the place of work, position and salary that he had before the decree.

In November 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the maternity capital program had been extended until the end of 2026. In addition, matkapital became possible to use to pay for the services of private teachers, kindergartens and schools.