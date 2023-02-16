The expert called a way to solve the problem of cyber attacks in Russia

The number of cyber attacks on the Russian financial system will indeed continue to grow in 2023, and to combat this trend, it is important that organizations themselves begin to consciously invest in comprehensive protection. On Thursday, February 16, this opinion was expressed by the chief expert of Kaspersky Lab Sergey Golovanov.

This is how he commented to Izvestia on the statement of Elvira Nabiullina, head of the Bank of Russia, about the continued increase in the number of fraud attacks. She stressed that in order to combat the intruders, coordination of all participants in the financial market is needed, which so far act in a fragmented and slow manner.

As Golovanov noted, regulators and cybersecurity companies have done a lot over the past year to raise the level of companies’ security.

“Now it is important that the organizations themselves begin to consciously invest in comprehensive protection, train employees in the rules of cyber hygiene, develop a plan in case of an incident, and analyze the infrastructure. This year, we really expect that the number of attacks will continue to grow, attackers will begin to use new techniques, tactics and zero-day vulnerabilities, ”the specialist said.

In December, Yevgeny Tsarev, the manager of RTM Group, also warned about an increase in the number of hacker attacks in 2023. According to the expert, their number can grow by more than 30%. At the same time, attacks will become more sophisticated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

