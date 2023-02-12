German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed to the transfer of tanks to Ukraine in order to maintain his power. This was announced on February 12 by William Alberke, an expert at the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies.

“Scholz is trying to oppose the incredibly popular foreign minister,” he said. The Daily Telegraph.

Alberke noted that Scholz changed his position not only due to pressure from the Western Allies, but also due to internal reasons. The supply of tanks was actively promoted by Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock.

On January 25, the German government announced a decision to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The FRG is ready to form two tank battalions, and at the first stage, Berlin will send a company of 14 tanks. Following the decision of the FRG, plans to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine were announced in Spain, Finland, Portugal, the Netherlands and Norway. At the same time, US President Joe Biden announced the supply of 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

In response, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that Russia perceives the supply of Western tanks to Ukraine as the participation of NATO countries in the conflict against the Russian Federation.

On January 28, military expert Vasily Dandykin predicted the fate of the Tigers for the Leopard 2 tanks during the Second World War. He pointed out that the supply of Western tanks to Ukraine, although it poses a serious risk of escalating the conflict, is unlikely to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.

