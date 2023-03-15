The expert called the goal of creating bilateral relations between Japan and South Korea

March 16 - BLiTZ. It became known about the strengthening of the trilateral alliance between South Korea and Japan, the main goal of which will be new agreements in the field of arms and trade, the Izvestia newspaper writes, citing sources close to the situation.

According to experts, the leaders of the two Asian-Eastern states need to conclude agreements on the removal of barriers in a crisis. The main topic is the issue of North Korean threats after the statements of Kim Jong-In and the threat of new launches of ballistic missiles.

Recall that South Korean President Yun Sok-yeol will pay an official visit to Tokyo on Thursday, March 16. The motivation for the reconciliation of countries after the 12-year break was the continuation of the nuclear and missile development of the DPRK.

