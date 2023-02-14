The expert called the possible cause of depressurization of the ISS segments

Problems in the operation of the thermal control systems on the Soyuz MS-22 and Progress MS-21 spacecraft are probably associated with a violation of the outer skin. This assumption was made by Anton Alekseev, General Director of JSC AK Novy Kosmos (a company participating in the NTI Aeronet market), in an interview with Izvestia on Tuesday, February 14.

On February 11, the Progress MS-21 cargo ship was depressurized. This was the second such incident in less than two months – on December 15, a similar incident happened with Soyuz MS-22.

“Any object in the ISS orbit can move at a speed of several tens of thousands of kilometers per hour. The ISS uses maneuvering to avoid large debris and also uses what is known as a “Whipple Shield” for smaller debris. In any case, an examination is required, as planned today by Roscosmos and NASA, judging by the official briefing, this will help determine the causes of the event, ”Alekseev noted.

He emphasized that it is important to foresee all such scenarios when designing a new Russian orbital (service) station (RO(S)S).

At the same time, the expert called the version of design problems or malfunctions in production unlikely.

“It seems to me that the problems with the violation of thermal control systems on the Soyuz MS-22 and Progress MS-21 spacecraft are associated with a violation of the outer skin. So, now the main thing is to understand what became the true cause for the second time in six months that such an emergency situation appeared. In general, the design of domestic equipment has been repeatedly tested and worked out on many missions,” Alekseev added.

Earlier that day, a source at Roskosmos told Izvestiya that the depressurization of the Progress MS-21 spacecraft on February 11 was most likely due to a violation of the production technology of the Russian segments of the ISS.

On February 11, Roskosmos announced the start of the work of the commission, which will analyze the causes of the leak on the Progress MS-21 cargo ship.

The damage to the radiator of the Soyuz MS-22 cooling system became known on December 15. Then the work of astronauts on spacewalks was suspended. According to the head of Roskosmos Yuri Borisov, the Soyuz MS-22 was depressurized due to external influences, as can be seen from the received images of the ship.

