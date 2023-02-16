The expert explained the decision of WHO to stop the investigation into the origin of COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) has suspended further investigation into the origin of the coronavirus due to data collection issues. On February 14, Nature magazine wrote about this, citing organization expert Maria van Kerkhove.

Izvestia found out that in fact the active phase of the investigation was suspended two years ago. Vladimir Dedkov, one of the WHO experts, research participant, deputy director of the Pasteur Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Izvestia about this.

He, as part of a WHO mission of 17 scientists from 10 countries, visited the Chinese city of Wuhan in February 2021. After that, according to the Russian scientist, a second expeditionary stage was planned to search for a natural source of SARS-CoV-2 in hard-to-reach corners of Southeast Asia. But there was no continuation.

“The process has been frozen for two years now,” Dedkov said.

According to him, this happened because the WHO did not agree with the conclusions of the participants in its own mission that the coronavirus is most likely of natural origin.

Vladimir Dedkov called the statement of WHO expert Maria van Kerkhove about stopping the search for the source of COVID-19 only a statement of a fait accompli.

The fact that WHO closed the topic of investigating the origin of SARS-CoV-2, according to Vladimir Dedkov, does not mean at all that no one can do this without the participation of this organization. According to him, the Chinese side, as well as scientists from other countries, will certainly continue to search for the root cause of the virus.

Vladimir Dedkov recalled that the causes of many viruses have been sought for years and even decades. He gave the example of the SARS-CoV-1 virus, which at one time caused an outbreak of SARS – its natural source was identified only 12 years later.

