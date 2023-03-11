The expert gives tips to speed up the smartphone

The head of the center for research and testing of MegaFon subscriber equipment, Alexander Dzhakonia, said that smartphones start to work more slowly over time due to clogged memory, so it is recommended to clear the cache in the settings every month. He spoke about this “RIA News” 11th of March.

According to Jaconia, the level of free memory is the main factor in the speed of the gadget. It, in turn, is divided into internal, where data is stored, and external, which is responsible for multitasking.

“It is enough to clear the cache in the phone settings and in the browser – and the amount of free memory will increase significantly. It is recommended to do this once a month,” the expert noted.

He added that installed applications also affect the speed of the device. In this regard, Jaconia recommended turning off auto-updates and not keeping dozens of applications open, minimizing, but not closing them. The expert explained that running in the background reduces the performance of the device, as it requires additional resources from it, so it is worth closing applications after using them.

In addition, photo and video files can be transferred to the cloud, to a computer, or even deleted unnecessary ones in order to clear internal memory, the head of the center for research and testing of MegaFon subscriber equipment pointed out. He also advised resetting the smartphone to factory settings, after moving important information to alternative data stores, if the above steps were not enough to speed up the gadget.

Earlier, on March 3, Viktor Gulevich, director of the information security center of T1 Group, named ways to solve the problem with the removal of banking applications. According to him, the solution to the problem depends on the operating system on which the smartphone is running. Gulevich also added that in order to prevent the removal of any applications from the smartphone, it is worth regularly creating backups of them on the computer.