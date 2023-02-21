The expert named a possible reason for the suspension of Russia’s participation in START-3

The decision to freeze START-3 is most likely a signal that the Russian Federation does not consider it possible to maintain a dialogue with the United States on any security issues while the conflict over Ukraine continues – this conflict is viewed in Moscow precisely as a conflict with the West. Nikolai Sokov, a leading researcher at the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation (VCDNP), told Izvestiya about this on February 21.

He noted that this is a fundamental difference, for example, from how the United States viewed the war on Vietnam, during which negotiations began on the limitation of strategic arms. That is, there will be no negotiations in the near future, the expert believes.

“The requirement to involve Great Britain and France is not new, but the USSR had to lift it every time – their arsenals are not so large, and no one has come up with formulas for multilateral agreements on nuclear weapons. I do not rule out that this is a gesture towards China – for several years the United States has been insisting on joining China in the negotiations, but always keeps silent about its allies. So, perhaps in the future the question will be like this – two participants or five. But not three or four,” Sokov said.

According to the interlocutor of Izvestia, in practical terms, little will change in the near future – the strategic balance is very stable, it will take years to correct it. Freezing the treaty, however, will, in addition to inspections, entail, as far as one can tell, the termination of certain other elements, such as notifications.

“The most frequent ones are about moving objects of control (such as missiles) from one object to another. There will be no demonstrations of new weapons. Perhaps most sensitively, there will be no advance notice of the exercise, and it will become unclear whether it is an exercise or putting forces on high alert. There are a number of other points,” he said.

Earlier that day, in his address to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Russian Federation was suspending participation in the New START Treaty. He stressed that this is precisely the suspension of participation, and not the withdrawal from the contract. At the same time, the head of state said that before returning to the discussion of START, the country must understand how to take into account the nuclear arsenals of France and Great Britain.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance regrets the decision taken by the Russian side on START. He also urged Moscow to review it and honor its commitments.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the US authorities see no reason to change the readiness of nuclear forces in light of Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the New START.