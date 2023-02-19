The expert predicted the reaction of the West to the provocation of Kyiv with radiation

The Ukrainian authorities continue to prepare a provocation in order to accuse the Russian army of contamination of the area with radioactive substances. For this, several containers with hazardous materials were delivered from the territory of one of the European states, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on February 19. Oleg Zheltonozhko, an expert in the field of nuclear and chemical weapons, told Izvestiya that the provocation is more than real: it is not technically difficult to carry out, and the organizers will not pay attention to the consequences for the civilian population.

“It is not difficult to organize such a provocation. There is a question of source. Analysis of radioactive waste can indicate its origin. But a lot depends on the propaganda apparatus – the visual picture and the corresponding reviews in the foreign media,” he said.

Zheltonozhko added that the Western media will not go into details of what happened, they will only need a picture. At the same time, the expert clarified, no one will take into account the consequences for the civilian population.

“With the favorable attitude of the audience to which they are directed, nothing more is required. And the consequences for the personnel or for civilians are such an insignificant detail for them that no one will take this into account, ”the expert specified.

Criminal radioactivity: Ukraine is preparing a provocation with the contamination of the area